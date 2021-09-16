Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $254,000 Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 27.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 72.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 977,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 847,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 35.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 187,227 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TALO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE TALO opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 475,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,208,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,796,722 shares of company stock valued at $48,587,014. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

