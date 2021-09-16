Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 714.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $379.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.44 and a 200-day moving average of $343.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The company has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.