Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,236,500 shares, a growth of 211.5% from the August 15th total of 2,322,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,121.7 days.

AICAF opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Air China has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $0.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AICAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised shares of Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 8.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

