Airbloc (ABL) Price Tops $0.0237

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $12,146.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00063885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00144364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.63 or 0.00833432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00047862 BTC.

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

