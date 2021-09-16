Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives $170.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.15. 6,089,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,789,281. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $3,642,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,686,687.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,189,569 shares of company stock valued at $319,883,504 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6elm Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $38,177,000. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.3% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $5,912,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $474,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

