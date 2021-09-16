Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $206.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a sell rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.79.

Airbnb stock opened at $166.37 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,766. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,189,569 shares of company stock worth $319,883,504. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

