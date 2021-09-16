Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,945 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.94 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.94. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.