Alan Mateo Sells 2,347 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.91, for a total transaction of $750,828.77.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $299.74 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.41, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.