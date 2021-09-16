Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.69 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $7.69 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2025 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

NYSE ALB opened at $233.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.67 and a 200 day moving average of $178.95. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Albemarle by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Albemarle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.