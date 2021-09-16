Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at MKM Partners from $17.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential downside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $34.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

