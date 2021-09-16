Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Primecap Management Co. CA’s 9th Largest Position

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.4% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.58% of Alibaba Group worth $3,545,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,936,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,610,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $421.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.81 and its 200 day moving average is $210.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

