Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 49.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $157.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $429.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

