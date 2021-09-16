Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to report $188.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted sales of $136.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year sales of $758.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGM. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

ALGM traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.76. 23,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,307. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $243,681.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,618.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,601 shares of company stock worth $16,408,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

