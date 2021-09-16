Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives $49.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APYRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $33.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

