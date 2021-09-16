Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 87,539 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,117,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,489 shares of company stock worth $334,390,376. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $18.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,885.50. 6,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,376. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,767.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,470.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

