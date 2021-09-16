Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

Alphatec stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312 in the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after purchasing an additional 450,287 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

