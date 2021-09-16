AlphaValue Lowers Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Reduce

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DLAKY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.