ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 2,676.2% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ALS stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. ALS has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

About ALS

ALS Ltd. engages in the provision of technical services in the areas of testing, measurement and inspection, and supporting. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Industrial, and Commodities. The Life Sciences segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments around the world in making decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, and animal health testing matters.

