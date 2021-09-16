ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 2,676.2% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ALS stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. ALS has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $9.95.
About ALS
