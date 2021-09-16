Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,700.00 at Evercore ISI

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,475.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,455.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3,335.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,799,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 6,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,964,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,411,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,857,480,000 after acquiring an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.