Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Down to $16.71

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $15.64. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.