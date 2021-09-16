Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company.

AMTB stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.27 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.18 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,782,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 148,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after buying an additional 30,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares during the period. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

