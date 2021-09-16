American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in AptarGroup by 188.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AptarGroup by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in AptarGroup by 133.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATR opened at $124.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $158.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.27 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

