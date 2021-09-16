American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after buying an additional 570,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after buying an additional 515,184 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $16,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after buying an additional 184,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after buying an additional 119,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $67.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $75.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

