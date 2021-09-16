American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $117.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.35.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.