American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 112.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IDT by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IDT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDT by 19.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IDT by 3.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $230,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock worth $935,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDT opened at $44.93 on Thursday. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48.

IDT Profile

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

