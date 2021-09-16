American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 918,372 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,190,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 349,637 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.84. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

