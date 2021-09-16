American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 106.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,285 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after buying an additional 777,759 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 250.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 745,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,134,000 after buying an additional 532,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.