American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Plans $4.00 None Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend by 43.7% over the last three years.

Shares of AFG opened at $132.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.48. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,732 shares of company stock worth $4,142,130 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

