American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
APGI opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. American Power Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
American Power Group Company Profile
