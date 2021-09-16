American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Power Group Co. (OTCMKTS:APGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APGI opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. American Power Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Get American Power Group alerts:

American Power Group Company Profile

American Power Group Corp. engages in the provision of patented, software driven conversion technology for existing vehicular and stationary diesel engines. It operates through Dual Fuel Conversion Operations, and Natural Gas Liquids. The company founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Algona, IA.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for American Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.