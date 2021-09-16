American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Gap Up to $24.67

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.67, but opened at $25.71. American Software shares last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 59 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on American Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $842.85 million, a P/E ratio of 93.78 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In other news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,459 shares of company stock valued at $836,136. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Software by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,674,000 after buying an additional 352,845 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in American Software by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,648,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,170,000 after buying an additional 274,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,938,000 after buying an additional 115,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in American Software by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,350,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,650,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

