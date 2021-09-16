American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.11

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $65.11 and last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.43.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average is $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.24.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,823,000 after acquiring an additional 190,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,570,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 101,103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,743,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.