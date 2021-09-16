Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $844,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.58. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $36,560.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 366,400 shares of company stock worth $12,266,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

