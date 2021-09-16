Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Kronos Bio by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Kronos Bio by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kronos Bio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KRON. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $189,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,253.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kronos Bio stock opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kronos Bio Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

