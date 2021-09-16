Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $78,000 Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,751 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,936,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,073,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,396,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 659.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 248,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 215,487 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

