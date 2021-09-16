Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 63.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 801.13, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $738,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $530,415.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,994,081.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,115 shares of company stock worth $9,876,541. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.44.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

