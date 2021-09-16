Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRTY. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth $26,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,852 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Party City Holdco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,722,000 after acquiring an additional 723,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter worth $3,803,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 574,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRTY opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $535.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

