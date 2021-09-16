Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 96.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 181,565 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $77.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

