Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 0.7% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 117.0% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.40.

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.96. 74,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,629. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

