Analysts Anticipate Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report $326.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $335.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $315.60 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $300.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 773 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,535. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.68. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

