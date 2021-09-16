Analysts Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. First Industrial Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $276,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,097 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,452,000 after buying an additional 1,872,840 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,036,000 after buying an additional 1,325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,668,000 after buying an additional 1,108,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,566. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

