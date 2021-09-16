Analysts Anticipate Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to report $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Genasys posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%.

NASDAQ:GNSS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,754. The company has a market capitalization of $189.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Genasys has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $8.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genasys by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at $3,539,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

