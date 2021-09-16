Analysts Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will announce earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.88). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.96). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02.

KRYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 117,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KRYS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.19. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

