Analysts Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.29). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,153,000 after buying an additional 445,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 351,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,854,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 107,279 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRNE opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.35. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

