Analysts Anticipate Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Warrior Met Coal posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

HCC traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,830. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.11. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

