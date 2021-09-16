Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Post $3.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post earnings per share of $3.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.42. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 551.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $13.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,131,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,908,000 after purchasing an additional 325,716 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

WLK traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 499,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,735. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

