Analysts Expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce sales of $156.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.01 million and the lowest is $155.70 million. Cars.com reported sales of $144.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $623.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.40 million to $624.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $650.05 million, with estimates ranging from $643.89 million to $656.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARS. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Cars.com by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 348,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,851. The stock has a market cap of $873.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.77 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

