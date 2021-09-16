Analysts Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.89. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $35.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 18,547 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $625,219.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

