Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.20. Ford Motor reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.94.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ford Motor by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 87,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 863,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 40,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Ford Motor by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,273,473 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,503,000 after buying an additional 2,574,825 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,697,352. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.