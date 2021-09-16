Analysts Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to announce $12.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.07 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $45.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.46 billion to $45.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $48.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.59 billion to $48.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.22 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 70.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

