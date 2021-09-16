Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.44. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $235.24. 9,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,257. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.27. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

