Analysts Expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.44. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $13.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded down $1.51 on Monday, reaching $235.24. 9,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,257. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.27. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.